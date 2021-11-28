Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

