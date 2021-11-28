Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

