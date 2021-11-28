Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. InterDigital reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,025%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in InterDigital by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in InterDigital by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.