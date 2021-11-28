888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.32. 888 shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,106 shares traded.

EIHDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

