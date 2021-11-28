Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $150,301,175 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.