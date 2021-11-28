Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

