IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 11,707 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.76 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

