Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 5,136 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

