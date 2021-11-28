Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

