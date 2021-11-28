Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

