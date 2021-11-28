Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

