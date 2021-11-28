Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

