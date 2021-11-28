Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Big Lots worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 77.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BIG stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

