Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). Avalara reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.