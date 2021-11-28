Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,706 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Entravision Communications worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 350.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

