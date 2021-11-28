Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

