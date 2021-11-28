Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Rite Aid worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rite Aid by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 209,029 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $12.38 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

