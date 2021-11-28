Head to Head Analysis: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 11.11 -$53.43 million $0.02 938.47

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clikia and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Magnite has a consensus price target of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 132.94%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

