Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 28,100 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.08 million, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

