Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $252.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

