Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.92, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

