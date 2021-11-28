Foundry Partners LLC Sells 27,430 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Landsea Homes worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 128.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 57.9% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $74,468. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.