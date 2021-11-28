Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 173,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

