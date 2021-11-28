Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

