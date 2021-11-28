Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

OSK opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.