Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.