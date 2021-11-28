Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Latitude Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.