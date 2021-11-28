Tiaa Fsb Acquires 3,500 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.