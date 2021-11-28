Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

