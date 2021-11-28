Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 3,133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CLOK opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Cipherloc Company Profile
