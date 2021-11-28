Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 3,133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLOK opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.