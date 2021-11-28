Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 2,407.1%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 2,407.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

