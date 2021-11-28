Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.