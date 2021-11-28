Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 112,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 281,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

