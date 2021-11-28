Short Interest in Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Expands By 1,966.7%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,966.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS MRVSY opened at $6.28 on Friday. Minerva has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a $0.8106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 11.2%.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

