Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

