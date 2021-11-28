Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Installed Building Products worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,776,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP opened at $133.17 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

