Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $7,015,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

