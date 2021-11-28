State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.