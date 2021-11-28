Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 386,589 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 386,589 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,967. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

