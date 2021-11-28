Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.74 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

