Comerica Bank Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

