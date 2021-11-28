Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

