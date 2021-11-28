Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $6,268,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

