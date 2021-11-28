American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

