Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

