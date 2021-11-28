Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

