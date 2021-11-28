Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $203.80 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

