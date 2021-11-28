Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 24,150 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRST opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

