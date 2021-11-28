Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $245,350. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.