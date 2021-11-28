Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,319 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

